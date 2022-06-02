Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall after five children were found unresponsive, police said.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - North Charleston Police said five children have been hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Police received a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday about children in a vehicle in a strip mall, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The children were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, Jacobs said.

WCSC reported that there has been no official word on what happened to cause the children to become unresponsive.

Police have also not released details about the children’s parents.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash involving seven vehicles on State Highway 121 in Trenton...
One dead in Trenton chain reaction crash
Ardmore resident Dava Jump captured footage on her home security camera Monday evening of a gel...
Security footage shows gel blaster shot towards cats in Ardmore yard
With Sherman expecting its population to double in the next five to ten years, the real estate...
The TI Effect: low inventory & high demand send home prices soaring
Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not cooperating with the Texas elementary school shooting...
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

Latest News

Damage to buildings is seen in the Luhansk and Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Russia warns West of weapons repercussions, pounds Ukraine
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Tulsa's police chief says his team trains over and over for events like an active shooter....
Tulsa shooting: Police train 'for not if but when'
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to speak on mass shootings, urge Congress to act