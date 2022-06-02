Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Girl Scouts awards Uvalde mass shooting victim high honor

Caption
By CNN
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Girl Scouts is honoring one of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, died in the shooting after trying to use her phone to call authorities for help.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts posthumously awarded Amerie a Bronze Cross, which is given to scouts for saving or attempting to save the lives of others at the risk of losing their own.

It’s one of the highest honors in the organization, and it was presented to her family.

The Girl Scouts said it will carry Amerie’s story with them always to make sure her brave actions will endure for generations.

Loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes in Uvalde, Texas. (Source: CNN/KABB/WOAI/WFAA/family photos/pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash involving seven vehicles on State Highway 121 in Trenton...
One dead in Trenton chain reaction crash
Ardmore resident Dava Jump captured footage on her home security camera Monday evening of a gel...
Security footage shows gel blaster shot towards cats in Ardmore yard
With Sherman expecting its population to double in the next five to ten years, the real estate...
The TI Effect: low inventory & high demand send home prices soaring
Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not cooperating with the Texas elementary school shooting...
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

Latest News

In this April 8, 2015, file photo, customers walk into Howard Johnson's Restaurant in Lake...
End of an era: Last Howard Johnson’s restaurant closes its doors
This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the...
Depp and Heard face uncertain career prospects after trial
Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and...
OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar
Amerie Jo Garza died in the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, after...
Uvalde mass shooting victim awarded Girl Scouts honor