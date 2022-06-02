Local Pastor returns home after trip to Uvalde

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A local pastor is back in Texoma after being in Uvalde for a week to pray with the community after last week’s school massacre.

“Our goal was to support and encourage and pray for and try to help people deal with their grief,” Pastor Mike Flanagan said.

Pastor Flanagan at First Baptist Church Whitesboro heard about the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary last Tuesday, hours later he was on his way to Uvalde.

“The role of a chaplain is just a ministry of presence being there, listening, encouraging, praying, sharing scripture so really our role was not to judge whether it’s right for them to be angry or not, everybody deals with grief in their own way,” Pastor Flanagan said.

Pastor Flanagan visited the memorial site at the school twice during his time there.

“They permitted me to go there to be able to you know if people needed assistance or needed someone to cry on or pray with or to cry with they were able to let me do that,” Pastor Flanagan said.

He said there were two memorial sites, one downtown and one at the school.

“There were groups there singing, choirs, people preaching, so it was more animated maybe you would say, the one at the school was very much more reserved and respectful,” Pastor Flanagan said.

People from all over the state came out to pay their respects, as did public figures like Matthew McConaughey, Meghan Markle, and the President and First Lady of the United States.

“He and Dr. Biden were there almost all day long from what I understand and I know that they spent a lot of time at the location that I was at consulting families and grieving and that just brought some significance to those families I’m sure that he took time to come and spend time with them individually and visit with them so I’m glad he did that,” Pastor Flanagan said.

He said what hurts him the most is knowing 19 bright futures will never come to be.

“I guess for me the main thing was just to think about the loss of potential of 19 lives of children, not to mention the adults, and it’s just amazing what could have been with those families,” Pastor Flanagan said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.