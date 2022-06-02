OK legislature overrides Stitt’s veto on tribal traffic bill

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A bill that would require tribal courts to share traffic violation data with the state is now a law after Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto was overridden last week.

In February house bill 3501 was introduced on the Oklahoma house floor.

The bill, which was requested by the Choctaw Nation, aimed at increasing transparency between the tribes and the state on traffic violations.

“We just want to make sure that if somebody, even our tribal members, are doing something like drinking and driving, that’s just an example, and get convicted in our court system and we want to take their license away, we want the state of Oklahoma to honor that,” said Choctaw Nation Chief Garry Batton.

The bill passed through the state legislature with 96%approval, but when it reached Governor Stitt’s desk he chose to veto it.

“Both the house and the senate examined his veto message and felt like this was a piece legislation that did need to move forward and become law in the state of Oklahoma,” said state House of Representatives speaker Charles McCall.

The two chambers moved quickly to override the veto and on the final day of the legislative session the override was successful by a total vote of 125 to 8, putting the bill into law immediately.

“Its basically about public safety at the end of the day and making sure our roads are safe and the people are safe on them,” said McCall.

Governor Stitt has been a vocal critic of the sovereignty that the McGirt decision gives the states 39 federally recognized tribes, but this veto override gives tribal members hope that they can still work with the state on future legislation.

“The house and the senate is letting everybody know that they’re tired of the division,” said Chief Batton. “Its time to come together, lets truly work with tribes, with corporations, with anybody that we can with healthcare systems to make good things for Oklahoma.”

A staminate that is echoed from the state legislature.

“The more that we can work together with native American tribal governments the more synergy we build here in the state of Oklahoma,” said McCall.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.