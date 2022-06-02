Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

OK legislature overrides Stitt’s veto on tribal traffic bill

The Oklahoma legislature voted overwhelmingly to overturn Governor Stitt's veto of HB 3501.
The Oklahoma legislature voted overwhelmingly to overturn Governor Stitt's veto of HB 3501.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A bill that would require tribal courts to share traffic violation data with the state is now a law after Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto was overridden last week.

In February house bill 3501 was introduced on the Oklahoma house floor.

The bill, which was requested by the Choctaw Nation, aimed at increasing transparency between the tribes and the state on traffic violations.

“We just want to make sure that if somebody, even our tribal members, are doing something like drinking and driving, that’s just an example, and get convicted in our court system and we want to take their license away, we want the state of Oklahoma to honor that,” said Choctaw Nation Chief Garry Batton.

The bill passed through the state legislature with 96%approval, but when it reached Governor Stitt’s desk he chose to veto it.

“Both the house and the senate examined his veto message and felt like this was a piece legislation that did need to move forward and become law in the state of Oklahoma,” said state House of Representatives speaker Charles McCall.

The two chambers moved quickly to override the veto and on the final day of the legislative session the override was successful by a total vote of 125 to 8, putting the bill into law immediately.

“Its basically about public safety at the end of the day and making sure our roads are safe and the people are safe on them,” said McCall.

Governor Stitt has been a vocal critic of the sovereignty that the McGirt decision gives the states 39 federally recognized tribes, but this veto override gives tribal members hope that they can still work with the state on future legislation.

“The house and the senate is letting everybody know that they’re tired of the division,” said Chief Batton. “Its time to come together, lets truly work with tribes, with corporations, with anybody that we can with healthcare systems to make good things for Oklahoma.”

A staminate that is echoed from the state legislature.

“The more that we can work together with native American tribal governments the more synergy we build here in the state of Oklahoma,” said McCall.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family was rescued at Lake Texoma after parents fell off a boat on Sunday.
Family rescued from Lake Texoma after going overboard
One person was killed in a crash involving seven vehicles on State Highway 121 in Trenton...
One dead in Trenton chain reaction crash
A man was flown to the hospital after being pinned in his car for almost an hour.
Two pinned in car after crash in Murray County
With Sherman expecting its population to double in the next five to ten years, the real estate...
The TI Effect: low inventory & high demand send home prices soaring
Ardmore resident Dava Jump captured footage on her home security camera Monday evening of a gel...
Security footage shows gel blaster shot towards cats in Ardmore yard

Latest News

Local Pastor Mike Flanagan placing flowers at the memorial site at Robb Elementary in Uvalde,...
Local Pastor returns home after trip to Uvalde
With bright eyes and a boyish smile, Ardmore’s Billy Turner joined the Navy as soon as he was...
Body of Ardmore sailor identified, returned home after Pearl Harbor
In Grayson County, more than 76 percent of children experiencing foster care do not get to stay...
Texoma children experiencing foster care outpacing available local homes
Reaching their goal comes with overwhelming emotion.
Texoma Back the Badge Foundation exceeds their donation goal