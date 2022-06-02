Texoma Local
“Pesky” Showers Fri-Sat, But Not Like Thursday Morning

Upper high pressure builds this weekend, gradually shutting down the rainmakers
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A very moist atmosphere coupled with a strong early June cold front brought widespread soaking rainfall to Texoma Thursday morning. Some areas like Whitesboro reported nearly 4″ of rain, while 1″ to 2″ was more typical.

There may be some patchy fog tonight as the rain-soaked ground cools under partly cloudy skies with near calm winds. A fast-moving but weak upper wave brings a chance of scattered thunderstorms Friday; rainfall totals will be much less than we got Thursday morning. Coverage will also be somewhat less. Most areas that get rain on Friday should receive less than a half inch.

Another weak wave brings a second chance of “pesky” showers Saturda0,y followed by sunny and hot weather building in Sunday-Monday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

