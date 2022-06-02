Request to rename Gainesville park after longtime volunteer denied

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Eight years after her husband’s death, Becky La Salle still visits the place that captured her husband’s heart.

“He built goals, he marked fields, he came out here with his own mower at times and cut grass,” said La Salle. “He put together summer camps for these kids.”

La Salle said when she and her husband, Robert La Salle, first got involved with the local soccer association, they were playing at Edison Park, where there were just too many kids for the space, and it felt unsafe.

So they looked for a new place and found Keneteso park, which was donated by Elizabeth Pace about thirty years ago, and they said the land was underdeveloped.

She said the city told Robert if he could come up with the funds to get the new soccer fields started, the city would match it.

And so he did, giving up years of his time to volunteer, even after his diagnosis with stage four cancer.

“He was the driving force that brought those people together that created this park,” said La Salle.

In August, his family and friends started a petition to rename the park after him.

“Connecting this park to a person in this community who made it actually happen honors not just my husband but all the kids that played here and every person in this community that cares about this park,” said La Salle.

The Mayor of Gainesville, Tommy Moore, sent the following statement to KXII:

“The city of Gainesville was contacted by the family of Robert Lasalle about renaming Keneteso Park in Gainesville after the passing of Robert. Prior to presenting their request in writing the family researched deed restrictions on renaming the park and they did attempt to reach out to the Pace family who donated the park land in the early 1990′s. The family’s research claims that there are no deed restrictions and there is no one from the Pace family that cares if the park is renamed in honor of their beloved husband and father. The other claim is that there is no historical attachment to the name “Keneteso” and most people misspell the name.

The Gainesville City Council has discussed this proposal at length and here is the reason we have denied renaming the park. First, Elizabeth Pace from the Pace family donated this land in the early 1990′s as a park to the city of Gainesville. She did offer up the name for the park and in our research those were her wishes. In talking to citizens who knew Elizabeth and City Council members from that time, she wanted this to be enjoyed by all citizens of Gainesville. Secondly, we live in a very philanthropic and service oriented community. If we look in the youth sports community alone, in which Robert Lasalle (sic) was active, there are literally hundreds of volunteers throughout any given year who serve in this community for organizing leagues, coaching, preparing fields, practices, etc. to invest in the youth of our county. This city council does not want to get into picking winners and losers of who gets recognized for their service.

In our opinion Robert Lasalle (sic) was taken from us far too early and we admire his family for wanting to honor his love for the soccer program here in Gainesville. There are many ways the family can honor the memory of Robert Lasalle (sic) and his dedication to the soccer program. One great example would be to host a soccer tournament in his honor. This practice is already utilized in our community with an annual high school track meet honoring the dedication of a former teacher/coach Robin Byars who passed too soon. His family, former students and friends continue to honor him annually through this event.”

In an email to Becky La Salle, an heir of the original land donor said, “I have no objection to changing soccer field name to LaSalle Park (sic).”

“I am confused as to what the real problem is,” said La Salle.

And with more than 560 signatures on her petition, she said her work is not done until her husband’s work is recognized.

“We’re not giving up,” said La Salle. “We don’t take no for answer.”

