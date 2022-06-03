Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Caddo man charged with feloniously pointing a firearm

A Caddo man was arrested after court documents said he pointed a gun at two people.
A Caddo man was arrested after court documents said he pointed a gun at two people.(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo man was arrested after court documents said he pointed a gun at two people.

According to court documents from The State of Oklahoma, 47-year-old Darrell Lyn Phillips was a felon in possession of a 20-gauge shotgun, which he pointed at two people on Monday.

According to court documents Phillips broke into a house on 3rd St. in Caddo that same day.

Phillips is also charged with burglary second degree.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a Walmart Thursday night.
Durant Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Walmart
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
An Ardmore man was arrested on for animal cruelty after police found two kittens inside his...
Ardmore man arrested after police find dead kitten in backpack
With bright eyes and a boyish smile, Ardmore’s Billy Turner joined the Navy as soon as he was...
Body of Ardmore sailor identified, returned home after Pearl Harbor
One person was killed in a crash involving seven vehicles on State Highway 121 in Trenton...
One dead in Trenton chain reaction crash

Latest News

The Delta County Sheriff's Office said they need help finding a number of items that were...
Items stolen from Delta County Patterson Museum
Two Pittsburg County women were killed in a head-on crash near McAlester Wednesday morning.
Two women killed in crash near McAlester
A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a Walmart Thursday night.
Durant Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Walmart
A free fishing weekend is coming up in Texas and Oklahoma.
Texas, Oklahoma offers free fishing weekend