Caddo man charged with feloniously pointing a firearm

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo man was arrested after court documents said he pointed a gun at two people.

According to court documents from The State of Oklahoma, 47-year-old Darrell Lyn Phillips was a felon in possession of a 20-gauge shotgun, which he pointed at two people on Monday.

According to court documents Phillips broke into a house on 3rd St. in Caddo that same day.

Phillips is also charged with burglary second degree.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.