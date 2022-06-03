Could Sherman City Hall be expanding?

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Sherman City Hall could be undergoing big changes within the next couple of years, as the city is seeing a wave of people and businesses moving into the area.

To keep up with the demand, this “requires city support, requires more city engineers, requires more building inspectors, requires more policemen, more firefighters”, says City of Sherman Communication Manager Nate Strauch.

“The city really has to make sure that we have a place to put all those people”, adds Strauch.

And city leaders have been drafting ideas.

There is talk of expanding the city hall, which is currently referred to as west campus, into a central campus.

This will ultimately allow more departments to join the facility, which would make communication through the departments easier.

Another option is utilizing the current police station on Travis St once the new station is complete.

Strauch says the last option of housing departments in the police station would only be a temporary fix as the building is a bit older.

