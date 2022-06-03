Durant Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot up a Walmart

DURANT, OK (KXII) - A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a Walmart Thursday night.

Durant Police said 28-year-old Josh Harris was arrested after baricadding himself in a house on Denison and Grand Ave.

Durant police say they received a tip Thursday afternoon of a potential shooting at a Durant Walmart.

Officers said they were told the suspect would shoot police if they got in his way.

Police said an undercover cop was sent to a home in Denison and Grand Street while law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Officers said the unidentified man barricaded himself inside the home.

Police said the entire neighborhood was evacuated.

The suspect has been detained no word yet on his identity.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

