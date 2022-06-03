Former SOSU, Coalgate star Fanning to lead Austin Peay baseball program

(KXII) - Former Southeastern baseball player and assistant Roland Fanning was introduced as the head baseball coach at Austin Peay College.

The former Coalgate Wildcat has worked his way into a head coaching position after serving as an assistant at Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas Little Rock.

“I have been preparing for this for 15 years,” Fanning said. “This is something I want to do because people care here. People care about the tradition. They care about winning. That is something that lines up with what I want to do. This place has alumni. Fans expect to win. My passion and energy for this place was the same. I want to make the alumni proud and the fans proud as well.”

