Former SOSU, Coalgate star Fanning to lead Austin Peay baseball program
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KXII) - Former Southeastern baseball player and assistant Roland Fanning was introduced as the head baseball coach at Austin Peay College.
The former Coalgate Wildcat has worked his way into a head coaching position after serving as an assistant at Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas Little Rock.
“I have been preparing for this for 15 years,” Fanning said. “This is something I want to do because people care here. People care about the tradition. They care about winning. That is something that lines up with what I want to do. This place has alumni. Fans expect to win. My passion and energy for this place was the same. I want to make the alumni proud and the fans proud as well.”
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.