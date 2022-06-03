Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Former SOSU, Coalgate star Fanning to lead Austin Peay baseball program

Former SOSU star Roland Fanning hired as Austin Peay head baseball coach
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - Former Southeastern baseball player and assistant Roland Fanning was introduced as the head baseball coach at Austin Peay College.

The former Coalgate Wildcat has worked his way into a head coaching position after serving as an assistant at Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas Little Rock.

“I have been preparing for this for 15 years,” Fanning said. “This is something I want to do because people care here. People care about the tradition. They care about winning. That is something that lines up with what I want to do. This place has alumni. Fans expect to win. My passion and energy for this place was the same. I want to make the alumni proud and the fans proud as well.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash involving seven vehicles on State Highway 121 in Trenton...
One dead in Trenton chain reaction crash
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Ardmore resident Dava Jump captured footage on her home security camera Monday evening of a gel...
Security footage shows gel blaster shot towards cats in Ardmore yard
With Sherman expecting its population to double in the next five to ten years, the real estate...
The TI Effect: low inventory & high demand send home prices soaring
Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not cooperating with the Texas elementary school shooting...
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating

Latest News

Lindsay hires Casey Jones as HFC/AD
Lindsay hires Jones as head football coach
Gunter-Pottsboro Baseball Region Finals Game 2
Gunter-Pottsboro Baseball Regional Finals Game 2
Gunter-Pottsboro Baseball Region Finals Game 2
Gunter-Pottsboro Baseball Region Finals Game 2
Lindsay hires Casey Jones as HFC/AD
Lindsay hires Casey Jones as HFC/AD