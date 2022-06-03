Hugo man convicted of second-degree murder after stabbing wife to death

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo man accused of stabbing his wife to death back in May of 2020 was found guilty of murder in federal court.

73-year-old Jeffrey Lyn Pierce was charged with first-degree murder in federal court for the death of Ronnie Ranea Fitzpatrick-Pierce.

Court documents show that Ronnie was a member of the Choctaw Nation.

According to court documents Pierce told investigators that he killed Ronnie in self defense, claiming his wife pulled a gun on him during a fight, and that is when he stabbed her multiple times.

The medical examiner said Ronnie had more than 60 sharp force injuries all over her body with 4 stab wounds to her neck.

Jurors were allowed to consider other charges, and convicted Pierce on a lesser charge of second-degree murder.

