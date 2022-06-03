Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Items stolen from Delta County Patterson Museum

The Delta County Sheriff's Office said they need help finding a number of items that were...
The Delta County Sheriff's Office said they need help finding a number of items that were stolen from The Delta County Patterson Museum.(Delta County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Delta County Sheriff’s Office said they need help finding a number of items that were stolen from The Delta County Patterson Museum.

Sheriffs said the thief or thieves took with them a rusty old revolver and a Knights of Templar Ceremonial sword.

Law enforcement also believe other items stolen were a silver Cooper High School trophy, an old doctors dark brown leather bag from between the 20s to the 40s, and some old bottles from the doctors office display at the museum were also stolen. Adding that the unidentified suspect, or suspects, may have also taken some old custom jewelry.

Deputies said the items will be very recognizable to anyone.

If you know of anyone in possession of any of the items, you can contact The Delta County, Tx Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriffs said the antiques were donated by families of people that lived and worked in the county and they would love to get them back to the museum.

To view the items you can visit the Delta County Sheriffs Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a Walmart Thursday night.
Durant Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Walmart
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
An Ardmore man was arrested on for animal cruelty after police found two kittens inside his...
Ardmore man arrested after police find dead kitten in backpack
With bright eyes and a boyish smile, Ardmore’s Billy Turner joined the Navy as soon as he was...
Body of Ardmore sailor identified, returned home after Pearl Harbor
One person was killed in a crash involving seven vehicles on State Highway 121 in Trenton...
One dead in Trenton chain reaction crash

Latest News

A Caddo man was arrested after court documents said he pointed a gun at two people.
Caddo man charged with feloniously pointing a firearm
Two Pittsburg County women were killed in a head-on crash near McAlester Wednesday morning.
Two women killed in crash near McAlester
A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a Walmart Thursday night.
Durant Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Walmart
A free fishing weekend is coming up in Texas and Oklahoma.
Texas, Oklahoma offers free fishing weekend