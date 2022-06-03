Items stolen from Delta County Patterson Museum

DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Delta County Sheriff’s Office said they need help finding a number of items that were stolen from The Delta County Patterson Museum.

Sheriffs said the thief or thieves took with them a rusty old revolver and a Knights of Templar Ceremonial sword.

Law enforcement also believe other items stolen were a silver Cooper High School trophy, an old doctors dark brown leather bag from between the 20s to the 40s, and some old bottles from the doctors office display at the museum were also stolen. Adding that the unidentified suspect, or suspects, may have also taken some old custom jewelry.

Deputies said the items will be very recognizable to anyone.

If you know of anyone in possession of any of the items, you can contact The Delta County, Tx Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriffs said the antiques were donated by families of people that lived and worked in the county and they would love to get them back to the museum.

To view the items you can visit the Delta County Sheriffs Office Facebook page.

