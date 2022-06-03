Love County Frontier Days Festival begins in Marietta

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Summer celebrations are kicking off all over Texoma this weekend including the Love County Frontier Days Festival in Marietta, OK.

“People are starting to take their holidays and so its the first weekend that everybody has to get together and it just brings the community together as one,” said one of the festivals organizers Brett Harris.

Frontier Days has been happening in Marietta for more than 50 years and provides the community with a carnival style atmosphere right in the heart of the county.

“Different organizations get together and we have tournaments as far as like corn hole and basketball and things like that,” said Harris. “And then we also have kids games that go all day Saturday.”

Carnival rides are rented for the event and live music is scheduled every night as well as decades long traditions like turtle races and the love county tug of war championship.

“I think its great for the community, it brings a lot of people out just to have a good time and be together,” said Hunter Fountain who was attending the festivals opening night with his family.

All the money that’s made this weekend will go straight to funding next years festival so that this tradition can continue to grow for the community.

“Some people are not able to travel and have fun and this brings it home to your home town, you don’t have to travel very far,” said Harris.

The parade kicks off at 6 pm on Friday night but there’s music, games, and carnival rides all weekend long here on Marietta’s Main Street at the Love County Frontier Days Festival.

