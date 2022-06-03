A Few Showers Through Saturday, Summer Heat Returns Beginning Sunday

A weak disturbance is fizzling to the west of Texoma this afternoon, but the remnants of this feature, along with daytime heating, may fire off a few showers or moderate (non-severe) thunderstorms through. This activity should dissipate before evening outdoor activities. It will be a warm and humid night ahead.

Another disturbance will roll through the day Saturday, which will maintain a low chance for showers and storms area-wide. Most of your Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy, warm and breezy, with highs in the middle 80′s. We have a marginal risk Saturday for a few stronger heat-driven storms.

The final disturbance (for several days that is) looks to move in early Sunday morning, which keeps the low chance for showers and storms around.

High pressure builds in for the start of the work week, with temperatures running in the lower 90′s under mostly sunny skies. More rain chances could return for the second half of the work week, but they remain low as of now.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.