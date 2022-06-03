Texoma Local
The Magnolia Festival is back for their 24th year

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DURANT, Texas (KXII) -The 24th annual Magnolia Festival in Durant, Oklahoma kicked off on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Choctaw Event Center.

Cheyhoma Dugger who is the Director of Development and Membership for the Choctaw Cultural Center says, “Choctaw culture is a huge part of this area and the people who live here, so it’s so important that we share that”.

At the festival you can find practically everything.

“There’s all types of vendors and there’s carnivals for the kids and it’s a lot of fun for families to come out”, says vendor Jamie Montgomery.

This year the carnival is sponsored by Cardinal Glass.

The company says visitors should expect three C’s: carnival, corn dogs, and cotton candy.

And the vendors are excited to share their craft with the community.

“This one’s pretty busy, I mean it’s one of my best shows I do a year”, adds Montgomery.

Plus there are plenty of activities for the kids.

Jeremy Spence of the Durant Chamber of Commerce says the activities “are great for kids from diapers, we literally have a diaper derby. All the way up to fetch and fish shows with dogs and turtle races and so there’s something for every age of child”.

Festival goers can also learn more about the culture and history of the Choctaw Nation.

“We will be hosting some social dancing, exhibitions throughout the festival and we’ll have some storytelling as well”, says Dugger.

Spence also adds, “when you understand the types of dances that the Choctaw people do and the story telling behind it you get a real good sense of not only the pain and struggle but also the appreciation and gratitude and that’s a beautiful piece of history to share”.

The festival will run from June 2 through June 4.

“The most up to date schedule will be on the Facebook page, so just go there and check it out”, says Melisse Prentice of Cardinal Glass.

