Red River Valley community yard sale in Fannin, Cooke counties this weekend

By Emily Tabar
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Red River Valley Tourism Association began their weekend long community yard sale Friday.

The annual Highway 82/287 yard sale, more than 300 miles of soon to be discovered treasures.

“It brings people in, we’re just a small, little town and we need business,” said Kathy Richardson, Fannin County resident.

Richardson caught up with us at her first yard sale of the weekend.

“Somebody’s junk is somebody else’s treasure so there’s always something I can find,” said Richardson.

Nicole Custer and her husband recently purchased the Four Winds Bed and Breakfast in Bonham, and said the timing of the yard sale event couldn’t have been better.

“Partly to get rid of the stuff because this house came fully furnished, so we’re jut getting rid of all of our stuff that we have,” said Custer.

Now as they get settled in, they can start giving back to their new community.

“We actually love it because it’s a very small town and everybody is super friendly,” said Custer.

The yard sale event is Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and stretches more than 300 miles in communities along highway 82/287 like Henrietta, Nocona, Gainesville, Bonham, Honey Grove and Paris.

Some come searching for specific things.

“Quilts, I love quilts, quilt tops, anything like that,” said Richardson.

And others, like Warren Dismang take part for the camaraderie of small town communities.

“Uh this is about my 13th I believe. To me it’s a social event. You get to talk to people, maybe there’s somebody you’ve known all your life and you always wanted to talk to them. You can go up there and make friends,” said Dismang.

