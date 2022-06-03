Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce

CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, a report stated, causing...
CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, a report stated, causing Tesla's stock to tumble.(The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% Friday on a report that CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, as well as new questions from U.S. regulators over complaints of vehicles braking for no reason.

In an email Thursday to Tesla executives titled “pause all hiring worldwide,” Musk wrote that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff, Reuters reported.

Also Friday, government regulators are asking questions about Tesla’s reliability after more than 750 Tesla owners complained that cars operating on the automaker’s partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a Walmart Thursday night.
Durant Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Walmart
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
An Ardmore man was arrested on for animal cruelty after police found two kittens inside his...
Ardmore man arrested after police find dead kitten in backpack
With bright eyes and a boyish smile, Ardmore’s Billy Turner joined the Navy as soon as he was...
Body of Ardmore sailor identified, returned home after Pearl Harbor
One person was killed in a crash involving seven vehicles on State Highway 121 in Trenton...
One dead in Trenton chain reaction crash

Latest News

The House Judiciary committee meet on gun control, "Protecting Our Kids Act," on Thursday.
House panel debates gun control measures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday...
Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service
Officials in Florida identified the victim in a cold case murder. (WPLG, PALM BEACH COUNTY...
Officials ID remains of 15-year-old girl found in 1974
A free fishing weekend is coming up in Texas and Oklahoma.
Texas, Oklahoma offers free fishing weekend