Texas Democrats wanting special session over gun laws

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After last week’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, the Texas Democrats are requesting a special session over gun laws, aiming to change the requirements of purchase.

All 13 State Senate Democrats wrote a letter to Governor Abbott urging him to call a special session to address gun violence.

The letter outlines 5 points of action.

“The only person who can call a special session is the Governor of Texas and so as long as the Governor is republican he’s the only one, as long as it’s a democrat they’re the only one that will be able to call a special session,” Senator Springer said.

On Saturday, a letter sent to the Texas Governor was released to the public, it asks Governor Abbott to call a special session to enact gun control measures.

Texoma’s own State Senator Drew Springer said the problem isn’t so much a gun issue as it is a mental health issue.

After the Robb Elementary massacre, Governor Abbott’s ideas have also been centered about mental health and increasing those services.

“We know that mental health plays a large roll in this you know that we’ve taken God out of school and we’re seeing the reflections of that.” Springer

Chairman for Grayson County Democratic Party Glenn Melancon said this won’t cut it.

“Any gun safety regulations would be welcome news right now we have more guns and deadlier guns on the streets, children’s, teachers, and police officers are dying, we need to stop that.” Melancon said,

All 13 democratic state senators demanded legislation that raises the minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21, requires universal background checks for all firearms sales, implements red flag laws, requires a cooling off period for the purchase of a firearm, and regulates civilian ownership of high capacity magazines.

“There’s solutions that can come up we can talk about them of how we get there but then we got to put actions into place to make Texas kids are kept safe,” Senator Springer said.

The letter claims the state of Texas has endured more mass shootings over the past decade than any other state.

“Republicans are against everything, they are against health care, they are against gun safety, they are against women’s choice, they are against everything so why should that surprise us that they are going to be in the pocket of the gun industry,” Melancon said.

The Texas State Senate has a meeting on June 23rd, Senator Springer is preparing to bring up exactly these points with with his fellow colleagues.

