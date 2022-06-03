Texas, Oklahoma offers free fishing weekend

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - A free fishing weekend is coming up in Texas and Oklahoma.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas’ free fishing day will be on June 4.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, TPWD, Inland Fisheries Director.

If you plan on fishing in federal waters, keep in mind that a license is needed for the private recreational angler red snapper season opening June 1.

To learn more about Texas’ free fishing day you can visit TakeMeFishing.org.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, ODWC, Oklahoma’s free fishing days will be June 4-5.

ODWC said residents will not need a license, but certain municipal fishing permit requirements may still apply so they recommend people check local regulations before going fishing.

