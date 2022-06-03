Two women killed in crash near McAlester
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - Two Pittsburg County women were killed in a head-on crash near McAlester Wednesday morning.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the drivers were headed in opposite directions on OK-31 near near CR Seven Devils Road when for an unknown reason, both cars crossed the center line and hit head-on.
26-year-old Rebecca Miller, of Quinton, and 51-year-old Mary Durbin, of Quinton, were both killed in the crash.
Two children in Miller’s car, a 4-year-old and 1-year-old were both taken to a hospital.
Troopers said the 4-year-old child was not in a child seat.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
