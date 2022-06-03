VIDEO: Elementary school principal fired, charged after dragging student through hallway

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – An elementary school principal in Tennessee was fired Thursday after she was charged for an incident that happened in 2019.

In a video from 2019 obtained by WSMV from police, Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell and special education teacher Bonnie Marlar can be seen dragging a 10-year-old student by his feet through the school, injuring his head.

On Thursday, at a Rutherford County School Board meeting, new images from the incident were shown. A vote was taken, and the board decided to terminate Campbell.

During the board meeting, one of the district’s special needs student administrators said she did not see any behavior by the student that would constitute Campbell’s actions.

“Dragging the student from the front to the back of the building to the common room, almost two football fields, is not a CPI [Crisis Prevention Intervention] technique and is not proper restraint,” an administrator said.

Campbell was reportedly terminated and charged with child abuse and tampering with evidence. It’s unclear if Marlar is facing punishment.

