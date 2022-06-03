Wilson Boy Scouts watch Billy Turner’s casket ahead of burial

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - Billy Turner, a victim of the 1941 pearl harbor attack, was brought back to Oklahoma earlier this week and will be buried on Saturday and in the meantime a local group of kids are watching over his casket.

Turner will be the first veteran buried in the new Oklahoma State Veterans Cemetery located in Ardmore and before that day comes his casket is being watched over by the Wilson Boy Scout Troop 43.

“Just being a part of the community here in Wilson we wanted to show our respect as a troop and as a part of the boy scouts,” said scout master Thad Kassheimer.

Turner joined the Navy when he was 20 years old and died while serving on the U.S.S. Oklahoma.

Kassheimer saw the opportunity to stand post at the casket as a chance to teach his troop about Turners service.

“We’ve talked about how being a military personal would be a sacrifice and he paid the ultimate sacrifice and what the ultimate sacrifice would be,” said Kassheimer.

The scouts have been posted at the door and next to the casket since it arrived alongside other veterans groups who have taught them more about what it means to serve.

It’s an experience they know most kids don’t get to have.

“Its been an honor and we’re probably never going to get to do it again,” said Ajani Reid, a member of Troop 43.

“My son came home from here yesterday with a different attitude, different thoughts about military,” said Kassheimer.

The scouts will stay at their post until the casket is moved for Saturday’s service and when they leave they’ll take with them lessons that will last a lifetime.

“Honor and respect for our military, what the American flag is, what it stands for and just learning to respect others,” said Kassheimer.

The service is scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday at the new Oklahoma state veterans cemetery located in Ardmore.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.