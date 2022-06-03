Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Wilson Boy Scouts watch Billy Turner’s casket ahead of burial

Jarrett Harden (left) and Ajani Reid (Right) stand guard at Billy Turner's casket ahead of...
Jarrett Harden (left) and Ajani Reid (Right) stand guard at Billy Turner's casket ahead of Saturdays funeral.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - Billy Turner, a victim of the 1941 pearl harbor attack, was brought back to Oklahoma earlier this week and will be buried on Saturday and in the meantime a local group of kids are watching over his casket.

Turner will be the first veteran buried in the new Oklahoma State Veterans Cemetery located in Ardmore and before that day comes his casket is being watched over by the Wilson Boy Scout Troop 43.

“Just being a part of the community here in Wilson we wanted to show our respect as a troop and as a part of the boy scouts,” said scout master Thad Kassheimer.

Turner joined the Navy when he was 20 years old and died while serving on the U.S.S. Oklahoma.

Kassheimer saw the opportunity to stand post at the casket as a chance to teach his troop about Turners service.

“We’ve talked about how being a military personal would be a sacrifice and he paid the ultimate sacrifice and what the ultimate sacrifice would be,” said Kassheimer.

The scouts have been posted at the door and next to the casket since it arrived alongside other veterans groups who have taught them more about what it means to serve.

It’s an experience they know most kids don’t get to have.

“Its been an honor and we’re probably never going to get to do it again,” said Ajani Reid, a member of Troop 43.

“My son came home from here yesterday with a different attitude, different thoughts about military,” said Kassheimer.

The scouts will stay at their post until the casket is moved for Saturday’s service and when they leave they’ll take with them lessons that will last a lifetime.

“Honor and respect for our military, what the American flag is, what it stands for and just learning to respect others,” said Kassheimer.

The service is scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday at the new Oklahoma state veterans cemetery located in Ardmore.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a Walmart Thursday night.
Durant Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Walmart
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
An Ardmore man was arrested on for animal cruelty after police found two kittens inside his...
Ardmore man arrested after police find dead kitten in backpack
With bright eyes and a boyish smile, Ardmore’s Billy Turner joined the Navy as soon as he was...
Body of Ardmore sailor identified, returned home after Pearl Harbor
One person was killed in a crash involving seven vehicles on State Highway 121 in Trenton...
One dead in Trenton chain reaction crash

Latest News

The city really has to make sure that we have a place to put all those people”, adds Strauch.
Could Sherman City Hall be expanding?
A Caddo man was arrested after court documents said he pointed a gun at two people.
Caddo man charged with feloniously pointing a firearm
The Delta County Sheriff's Office said they need help finding a number of items that were...
Items stolen from Delta County Patterson Museum
Two Pittsburg County women were killed in a head-on crash near McAlester Wednesday morning.
Two women killed in crash near McAlester