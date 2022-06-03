Texoma Local
‘Wizard of Oz’ returns to theaters in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday

Judy Garland will take you 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept away by a tornado and lands in a bright and magical world unlike anything she’s ever seen before.(Warner Bros.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Follow the yellow brick road to theaters to watch a special showing of “Wizard of Oz” in celebration of what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday.

Fathom Events will present showings of the iconic 1939 film at select theaters across the country Sunday and Monday only, featuring a rarely seen extended musical number.

Judy Garland will take you “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept away by a tornado and lands in a bright and magical world unlike anything she’s ever seen before.

She befriends a scarecrow, tin man and lion on her journey to the Emerald City to find the all-powerful Wizard of Oz – all the while protected by a pair of ruby slippers.

Tickets to “Wizard of Oz: Judy Garland 100 Years Over the Rainbow” can be purchased on fathomevents.com.

