Car hits, kills 1-year-old in Marshall County
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A child is dead after being hit by a car Friday evening in Marshall County.
Troopers said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Back Street near Firehouse Road.
A man pulled out of a driveway and drove forward when he hit a one-year-old boy.
The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Troopers are still investigating how this happened.
