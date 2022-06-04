Car hits, kills 1-year-old in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A child is dead after being hit by a car Friday evening in Marshall County.

Troopers said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Back Street near Firehouse Road.

A man pulled out of a driveway and drove forward when he hit a one-year-old boy.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers are still investigating how this happened.

