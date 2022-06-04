Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Car hits, kills 1-year-old in Marshall County

A child is dead after being hit by a car Friday evening in Marshall County.
A child is dead after being hit by a car Friday evening in Marshall County.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A child is dead after being hit by a car Friday evening in Marshall County.

Troopers said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Back Street near Firehouse Road.

A man pulled out of a driveway and drove forward when he hit a one-year-old boy.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers are still investigating how this happened.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a Walmart Thursday night.
Durant Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Walmart
Mark Collins, 66, along with his four grandsons, were found dead at a Texas cabin. They were...
Family devastated after man, grandsons killed by Texas escapee
Two Pittsburg County women were killed in a head-on crash near McAlester Wednesday morning.
Two women killed in crash near McAlester
An Ardmore man was arrested on for animal cruelty after police found two kittens inside his...
Ardmore man arrested after police find dead kitten in backpack
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker

Latest News

Denison Music on Main announced it’s music line up on Thursday.
Denison Music on Main announces 2022 line up
The annual Highway 82/287 yard sale, more than 300 miles of soon to be discovered treasures.
Red River Valley community yard sale in Fannin, Cooke counties this weekend
A Hugo man accused of stabbing his wife to death in May of 2020 was found guilty of murder in...
Hugo man convicted of second-degree murder after stabbing wife to death
Jarrett Harden (left) and Ajani Reid (Right) stand guard at Billy Turner's casket ahead of...
Wilson Boy Scouts watch Billy Turner’s casket ahead of burial