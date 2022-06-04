Foundation created to honor the death of a motorist

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -At 26, Christopher Crain of Denison, lost his life in a motorcycle accident.

“He loved his family, he thought the world of his daughter”, says grandmother Dianne Crain.

In late April, Crain was headed home from work when he collided into a vehicle on Texoma Pkwy.

“It’s a shame the way that Christopher’s life ended because you just can’t see a car as easy and with him, with one eye, he didn’t see the car”, adds Dianne Crain.

Christopher lost his eye when he was a child, giving him the name, one eye Jack.

But that didn’t stop him, “he loved to ride his motorcycle” (Crain).

Friends and family held a benefit in his honor at the Kiotte Club in Denison.

“I’m thankful for everybody that’s come out to help us”, says Kristian Crain.

The money raised means everything to Christopher’s wife Kristian and their seven year old daughter Patricia.

“He was solely our provider, he was the only one that was working, I was [a] stay at home mom”, adds Kristian Crain.

Not even two months prior to the tragedy, “he had just got a new job so that he could provide better for them” (Dianne Crain).

And family and friends are frustrated, as they say the accident could have been prevented.

“You know these people need to get off their cellphones and start paying attention to us motorcycle riders”, says friend Emons Morris.

“They’re smaller than you are, so just be careful”, adds Dianne Crain.

To bring awareness, the Christopher Lane Crain Foundation was created.

“We know that this is unfortunately going to happen again, so we’re trying to come together as a community to help other fallen riders and their families”, says Morris.

The community has also set up a gofundme for the Christopher Lane Crain Benefit.

