Free fishing day in Texas for all ages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -If you’re looking for new ways to engage the kids in outdoor activities, the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge hosts monthly youth activities.

And the first Saturday of June means all ages can go out and fish in Texas without a license.

“It’s a great day to come out here and visit us and get a little sunshine, have some fun, see nature”, says Friends of Hagerman NWR Cindy Steele.

The Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge held a youth fishing event for both parents and children.

“We want to inspire the next generation of fisherman”, adds Spencer Beard, Visitor Services Manager, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The refugee has not been able to host this event in three years due to COVID-19, “so this is our kickoff after COVID” (Steele).

People gathered at Big Mineral Creek to cast their lines.

Parent Kali Austad says, “I think it’s a good area, it’s really quiet and fish really like the quietness and I know kids can be a handful and they like to be loud but that’s kind of the whole part of it.

The Friends Of Hagerman Foundation did all the work, all you needed to do was show up.

“We’ve got our poles, we’ve got them all rigged up, we’ve got the worms, and we’ve got people here that know a little about fishing that are able to help people” says Beard.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says you can find all kinds of fish in the creek.

“Every kind of fish that would be in Texoma Lake could be in here”, adds Beard.

If you missed the event, but still want to soak up the sun at the lake, “children from four through sixteen can fish anytime for free, they don’t have to have a license”, says Steele.

