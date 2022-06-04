Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to Gas Buddy.(KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) - In Northern California, a gas station is currently charging nearly $10 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, that officially makes it the most expensive gas in the country.

At Schlafer’s Auto Repair in Mendocino, supreme unleaded was $9.91 per gallon, while regular was listed at $9.60.

On Saturday, AAA reports the national average for gas in the U.S. was $4.81 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a Walmart Thursday night.
Durant Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Walmart
Mark Collins, 66, along with his four grandsons, were found dead at a Texas cabin. They were...
Family devastated after man, grandsons killed by Texas escapee
Two Pittsburg County women were killed in a head-on crash near McAlester Wednesday morning.
Two women killed in crash near McAlester
An Ardmore man was arrested on for animal cruelty after police found two kittens inside his...
Ardmore man arrested after police find dead kitten in backpack
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker

Latest News

In late April, Crain was headed home from work when he collided into a vehicle on Texoma Pkwy.
Foundation created to honor the death of a motorist
This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
The first Saturday of June means all ages can go out and fish in Texas without a license.
Free fishing day in Texas for all ages
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home