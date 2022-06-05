Man killed in UTV crash in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - a man was killed in another UTV crash in Pontotoc county.

The crash happened late Friday night on private property on County Road 1660 near Fittstown.

Troopers said a UTV was riding over a low water crossing, when it flipped over and pinned the driver underneath.

the driver,41-year-old Heath Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger,38-year-old Justin Matthew Robertson attempted to save Davis but was unsuccessful.

the cause of the accident is under investigation.

