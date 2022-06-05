Mostly Sunny for Most of Texoma, A Few Storms North

An upper wave passing through Oklahoma Sunday morning generated a large area of thunderstorms along the I-40 corridor. A few of these may drift into our northern counties before dissipating this afternoon. Most of the area should remain hot and rain-free on your Sunday afternoon. Expect gusty winds up to 30 mph from the south.

Once this feature departs, upper high pressure builds in driving daily high temperatures above 90 degrees for most of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

