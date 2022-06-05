Texoma Local
Mostly Sunny for Most of Texoma, A Few Storms North

Temperatures expected to be above average through the week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
An upper wave passing through Oklahoma Sunday morning generated a large area of thunderstorms along the I-40 corridor. A few of these may drift into our northern counties before dissipating this afternoon. Most of the area should remain hot and rain-free on your Sunday afternoon. Expect gusty winds up to 30 mph from the south.

Once this feature departs, upper high pressure builds in driving daily high temperatures above 90 degrees for most of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

