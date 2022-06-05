One person dead after Pushmataha County crash

PUSHMATAHA, Okla. (KXII) -A man is dead after a crash this morning in Pushmataha County

The crash happened just before 3 am Saturday morning on State Highway 3, northwest of Clayton.

According to troopers, a car driven by an unidentified man was driving east on the highway when he overcorrected, crossing the center line, rolling twice, and hitting an electric pole, which then fell on the car and started a fire.

the man was pronounced dead at the scene

troopers said he was speeding

