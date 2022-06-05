Texoma Local
One person dead after Pushmataha County crash

A man is dead after a crash this morning in Pushmataha County
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PUSHMATAHA, Okla. (KXII) -A man is dead after a crash this morning in Pushmataha County

The crash happened just before 3 am Saturday morning on State Highway 3, northwest of Clayton.

According to troopers, a car driven by an unidentified man was driving east on the highway when he overcorrected, crossing the center line, rolling twice, and hitting an electric pole, which then fell on the car and started a fire.

the man was pronounced dead at the scene

troopers said he was speeding

