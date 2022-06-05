One person dead after UTV accident in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla.(KXII) -One person is dead after a UTV crash in Pontotoc County.

the crash happened between 5 pm and 9 pm Friday evening on private property near County Road 1550 in Ada.

Troopers said a UTV was driving across a narrow wooden bridge when it fell off and into the creek.

The driver 57-year-old Dennis D. Weber of Copper Canyon was pinned under the water before being freed by first responders.

Weber was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the accident.

