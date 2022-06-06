APD Chief Kevin Norris retiring, taking on new role within city

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police Chief Kevin Norris has announced his intention to retire from the department after over 25 years.

“I look at the retirement board we have here and you have a handful of officers that have made it to 20, 22, 23 but officers of 25 years are more is few,” said Norris. “And so I just felt like It was getting to the time that it would be time to retire.”

Norris joined the APD in 1996 and climbed the ranks from officer all the way to chief.

In Norris’ time as chief he’s made several changes including transitioning the departments policies to the state sanctioned Lexipol policies as well as putting the department through the rigorous accreditation process.

“That’s letting the community know too that we want to be held accountable outside of just us holding ourselves accountable,” said Norris.

Norris informed city manager Kevin Boatright of his intention to retire, but Boatright had another idea.

“He is a man of high character, he’s got a great moral compass, he is well known in our community and he’s done a lot of great work,” said Boatright. “Even though a majority of it has been in law enforcement I think we can take those values he has and keep those here in the city.”

Boatright offered Norris the position of assistant city manager and after discussing it with his wife he chose to accept.

“I believe that I still have things to give,” said Norris. “I feel like I can still be a servant to the community and try and do what’s best and try and make sure this community is a good place to come to, a good place to live, and also be safe.”

Boatright believes that Norris can be a valuable asset to the city as the undergo an era of change.

“We have a lot of big projects on the horizon that we’re working on and so I’m hoping to put him to good use to kind of help with that,” said Boatright. “As well as keep that great communication and reputation he has inside our community.”

The city has already started the search for its next police chief, a process that Norris intends to be involved in.

He said he already knows what he’s looking for.

“Somebody that will listen and somebody that will jump in and work, will work for the department and work for the community,” said Norris.

“Whoever it is that we decide to hire as our next police chief has some big shoes to fill,” said Boatright.

Norris says he will not transition to his new role as assistant city manager until a replacement is selected.

