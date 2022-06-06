Jersey Mike’s sub shop opens in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On Wednesday, a new sub shop opened in Ardmore.

Ardmore Jersey Mike’s owner Bobby Sanders said the doors haven’t stopped swinging since.

He said it’s not your average sub shop.

“We’re east coast style, so we get the vinegar and the oil and the spices we add on there.” Sanders said.

Sanders has several other locations around Oklahoma, but he wanted to bring it home.

“This is my hometown,” Sanders said. “I graduated from Plainview and so I figured I’d come back home”

So far, he said it’s been a hit.

“They cut the meat in front of you, it’s fresh,” customer Nick Neeley said. “They pile it on there, and I like the oil they use.”

“Everybody that’s came in has loved us so far,” Sanders said. “We’ve been on Rants and Races and people just talk about how great of service we’ve given to everybody.”

Sanders said he recommends the Italian or the #43.

“The 43 is my favorite, which is a chipotle cheesesteak, onions and peppers are grilled,” Sanders said.

Jersey Mikes is located on 12th Avenue near Academy.

