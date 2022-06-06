Texoma Local
KXII All American Blood Drives is back

News 12 has teamed up with blood banks on both sides of the Red River to promote upcoming local...
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - It’s time for the annual KXII All-American Blood Drives.

Starting June 21 through July 7, the Oklahoma Blood Institute and Texoma Regional Blood Center are hosting drives throughout Texoma.

Your donation helps our local hospitals’ shelves stay stocked for when it matters most. It could be you or a loved one whose life your donation could help save.

KXII All American Blood Drives location/ time/ dates can be found below:

  • Wynnewood- June 21 from 11 a.m. too 6 p.m. at the BloodMobile on Simmons Bank Wynnewood
  • Idabel- June 21 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McCurtain Memorial Hospital
  • Durant- June 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds library - Black Box Theater
  • Ada- June 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Agriplex
  • Ardmore- June 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shops at Ardmore, space next to Hibbett’s Sports
  • Sherman- June 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at HeyDay Entertainment in Denison
  • Pauls Valley- June 25 from 10:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Blood Mobile at Tios Mexican Restaurant
  • Hugo- June 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jay Hodge Dodge
  • Atoka- June 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Stuteville Ford
  • Sulphur- July 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in the Don Braden Conference Center
  • Tishomingo- July 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Tishomingo in the Family Life Center
  • Kingston- July 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the BloodMobile At First United Bank- Kingston

People who donate blood will have a choice between a special edition All American T-shirt and a choice of tickets to the:

  • 1 ticket to the OKC Science Museum
  • 1 ticket to Frontier City in OKC
  • 2 tickets to Safari Joes Waterpark

