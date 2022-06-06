Man charged with indecent exposure in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was booked into the Johnston County Jail on two charges Friday night.

According to law enforcement, Casey Dale Dewitt was booked earlier in the week on one count of indecent exposure and one count of burglary in the second degree.

Dewitt has already made his initial appearance and his bond is set to $25,000.

