Man flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County.

The crash happened around 5 this morning at the intersection of Joe Ford Rd and Buffalo Rd near Watson.

Troopers said a car was traveling northbound on Buffalo Rd when it failed to negotiate a right curve and struck an embankment.

The driver, 24-year-old Logan Wright of Watson was flown to CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, AR, and admitted with head and internal injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

