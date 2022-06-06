Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man sets state record with Graysby Grouper catch

Biggest Graysby Grouper caught in NC.
Biggest Graysby Grouper caught in NC.(North Carolina Marine Fisheries)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A man in North Carolina has set a state record when he caught a fish off of the North Carolina coast.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries announced that George Dale, of Wilmington, North Carolina, caught the Graysby Grouper (otherwise known as Cephalopholis cruentata) outside of Masonboro Inlet in about 100-feet-deep water on May 31.

The agency said Dale caught the fish with a heavy jigging rod and a Penn Slammer III reel, using cut bait on a floral carbon rig with an 80-pound braid. The grouper weighed two pounds and three ounces, WITN reports.

Division of Marine Fisheries staff says in order to establish a state record, a fisher must send an application to them that they then review. The fish must be exceptionally large for North Carolina waters and within a reasonable range of the world record, which was caught off Texas in 1998 and weighed two pounds and eight ounces.

For more information on the state records of fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child is dead after being hit by a car Friday evening in Marshall County.
Car hits, kills 1-year-old in Marshall County
A man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County early Saturday morning.
1 dead, car catches fire after crash in Pushmataha County
In late April, Crain was headed home from work when he collided into a vehicle on Texoma Pkwy.
Foundation created to honor the death of a motorist
A man is dead after being pinned under water following a UTV crash in Pontotoc County Friday...
Texas man killed when UTV goes off bridge into creek near Ada
A man was booked into the Johnston County Jail on two charges Friday night.
Man charged with indecent exposure in Johnston County

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks Monday, June 6, 2022, during the keynote presentation of Apple's...
Apple offers glimpse at upcoming changes to iPhone software
Police say 34-year-old Dustin Tyson barricaded himself from police at Abbington Commons...
Whitewright man arrested after arming and barricading himself from police
APD chief Kevin Norris has announced his intention to retire and transition into a new role as...
APD Chief Kevin Norris retiring, taking on new role within city
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle