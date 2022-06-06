Northwesterly Flow Means Late-Night Storm Potential
However, overall rain odds will be fairly low each day, while greater heat is likely
Texoma finds itself in a northwesterly flow pattern, which favors late night and morning rain chances.
This scenario will continue each night through Thursday morning, after that, a fairly strong cold front for mid-June arrives with no rain Friday night. The coming weekend looks really nice!
Regarding temperatures, it will be quite hot with highs rising into the mid-90s by later week. As the upper ridge that’s causing the heat strengthens next week, high will inch closer to 100 degrees!
