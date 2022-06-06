Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Northwesterly Flow Means Late-Night Storm Potential

However, overall rain odds will be fairly low each day, while greater heat is likely
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texoma finds itself in a northwesterly flow pattern, which favors late night and morning rain chances.

This scenario will continue each night through Thursday morning, after that, a fairly strong cold front for mid-June arrives with no rain Friday night. The coming weekend looks really nice!

Regarding temperatures, it will be quite hot with highs rising into the mid-90s by later week. As the upper ridge that’s causing the heat strengthens next week, high will inch closer to 100 degrees!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child is dead after being hit by a car Friday evening in Marshall County.
Car hits, kills 1-year-old in Marshall County
A man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County early Saturday morning.
1 dead, car catches fire after crash in Pushmataha County
In late April, Crain was headed home from work when he collided into a vehicle on Texoma Pkwy.
Foundation created to honor the death of a motorist
Mark Collins, 66, along with his four grandsons, were found dead at a Texas cabin. They were...
Family devastated after man, grandsons killed by Texas escapee
A man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County
Man flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash

Latest News

Midday Forecast: Fri, June 3
Midday Forecast: Fri, June 3
Midday Weather - Tues, June 1
Midday Forecast: Wed, June 1
Road Conditions Thurs AM
Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims