Northwesterly Flow Means Late-Night Storm Potential

Texoma finds itself in a northwesterly flow pattern, which favors late night and morning rain chances.

This scenario will continue each night through Thursday morning, after that, a fairly strong cold front for mid-June arrives with no rain Friday night. The coming weekend looks really nice!

Regarding temperatures, it will be quite hot with highs rising into the mid-90s by later week. As the upper ridge that’s causing the heat strengthens next week, high will inch closer to 100 degrees!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

