Texoma woman celebrates life on National Cancer Survivors Day

On National Cancer Survivors Day, Tracy Burns is one of the more than 16.9 million American...
On National Cancer Survivors Day, Tracy Burns is one of the more than 16.9 million American cancer survivors celebrating life and spreading hope to others.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Until a night in December of 2014, life was perfectly normal for mother and grandmother Tracy Burns.

“I didn’t have any indication that I was sick, or anything was going on, and then in the middle of the night, I just started having these stomach pains,” said Burns.

She was diagnosed with stage 2 Follicular Non-Hodgkin lymphoma...

“It was difficult, you know you always think it’s going to happen to somebody else, and then when it happens to you, you’re like ‘whoah,’” said Burns.

Burns did six months of chemo, and after remission, she continued with 18 more months of maintenance chemo, until a routine pet scan in 2019 showed her cancer had returned to her spine at stage three.

“Which was a really wild journey,” said Burns. “I mean, it took a long time. It was rough.”

She went through more chemo and a stem cell transplant.

She’s in remission now but explained there’s no guarantee that cancer won’t come back.

“The first time, I was like, it seems like it’s a death sentence, but it’s not,” said Burns. “So I like to be able to be there to encourage others that face that.”

On National Cancer Survivors Day, she’s one of the more than 16.9 million American cancer survivors celebrating life.

“I don’t want recognition, but it’s kind of nice just to have a day to be able to share my story and to give other people hope,” said Burns.

And in the face of a life-changing diagnosis, she’s reminding others that the little things go the furthest.

“If you know anybody that has cancer, just be there to encourage them because that is huge,” said Burns. “I couldn’t have done it without God and my support group.”

