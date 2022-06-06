Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Whitewright man arrested after arming and barricading himself from police

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Whitewright, Texas (KXII) - At about 6:30 pm last night, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from Whitewright police asking for help with a disturbance at the Abbington Commons Apartments off Echols Lane.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s office came as backup, and they said they aren’t sure what sparked the first call for help.

“There were apparently some other things that happened before that all happened,” said Capt. Sarah Bigham with the Grayson County Sheriff’s office. “That’s why Whitewright PD was going out to start with.”

But when they got there, they said 34-year-old Dustin Tyson had barricaded himself from police in his apartment armed with a firearm.

“He didn’t do anything to prevent the deputies from coming in, but he also didn’t come out, if that makes any sense,” said Bigham.

They said he talked with officers from Whitewright over the phone, and by 7:30 pm, they arrested him.

“He was able to come out peacefully so that nobody was injured,” said Bigham.

Tyson is now in the Grayson County Jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and has a $100,000 bond.

“Anyone who is brought into the jail is evaluated for mental health situations, and there’s a bunch of questions that they have to ask them when they come into the jail,” said Bigham. “So, it will be determined if he needs some type of mental health assistance while he’s in the jail.”

Only twenty-four hours later, deputies and officers said they’re just grateful it all ended peacefully.

“It was a very quick resolution, so we’re thankful for that,” said Bigham.

KXII reached out to Whitewright police about what led to the situation.

They said they do not want to comment because the investigation is still on going, and there’s a chance they may add or change his current charge.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child is dead after being hit by a car Friday evening in Marshall County.
Car hits, kills 1-year-old in Marshall County
A man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County early Saturday morning.
1 dead, car catches fire after crash in Pushmataha County
In late April, Crain was headed home from work when he collided into a vehicle on Texoma Pkwy.
Foundation created to honor the death of a motorist
A man is dead after being pinned under water following a UTV crash in Pontotoc County Friday...
Texas man killed when UTV goes off bridge into creek near Ada
A man was booked into the Johnston County Jail on two charges Friday night.
Man charged with indecent exposure in Johnston County

Latest News

APD chief Kevin Norris has announced his intention to retire and transition into a new role as...
APD Chief Kevin Norris retiring, taking on new role within city
News 12 has teamed up with blood banks on both sides of the Red River to promote upcoming local...
KXII All American Blood Drives are back
A man was booked into the Johnston County Jail on two charges Friday night.
Man charged with indecent exposure in Johnston County
Whitewright man arrested for barricading himself from police with firearm