Whitewright man arrested after arming and barricading himself from police

Whitewright, Texas (KXII) - At about 6:30 pm last night, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from Whitewright police asking for help with a disturbance at the Abbington Commons Apartments off Echols Lane.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s office came as backup, and they said they aren’t sure what sparked the first call for help.

“There were apparently some other things that happened before that all happened,” said Capt. Sarah Bigham with the Grayson County Sheriff’s office. “That’s why Whitewright PD was going out to start with.”

But when they got there, they said 34-year-old Dustin Tyson had barricaded himself from police in his apartment armed with a firearm.

“He didn’t do anything to prevent the deputies from coming in, but he also didn’t come out, if that makes any sense,” said Bigham.

They said he talked with officers from Whitewright over the phone, and by 7:30 pm, they arrested him.

“He was able to come out peacefully so that nobody was injured,” said Bigham.

Tyson is now in the Grayson County Jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and has a $100,000 bond.

“Anyone who is brought into the jail is evaluated for mental health situations, and there’s a bunch of questions that they have to ask them when they come into the jail,” said Bigham. “So, it will be determined if he needs some type of mental health assistance while he’s in the jail.”

Only twenty-four hours later, deputies and officers said they’re just grateful it all ended peacefully.

“It was a very quick resolution, so we’re thankful for that,” said Bigham.

KXII reached out to Whitewright police about what led to the situation.

They said they do not want to comment because the investigation is still on going, and there’s a chance they may add or change his current charge.

