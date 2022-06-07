Texoma Local
‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint

This image provided by Daniel Fury shows the "Bewitched" statue partially covered with red...
This image provided by Daniel Fury shows the "Bewitched" statue partially covered with red paint, Monday, June 6, 2022, in Salem, Mass. Witnesses called police Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue, police said. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery as lead character Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon. (Daniel Fury/Black Cat Tours via AP)(Daniel Fury | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SALEM, Mass. (AP) — In the wiggle of a nose, a man covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem, Massachusetts with red paint, police said.

Witnesses called police at about 5 p.m. Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue, Capt. John Burke said Tuesday. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery — as lead character Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom — sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon.

An officer in the area spotted a man fitting witness descriptions of the vandal and after a brief chase arrested a 32-year-old city resident on charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, Burke said.

His motivation remains unclear.

“In between meetings, was disappointed to hear the Bewitched Samantha statute downtown was vandalized,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll tweeted Monday night. “I’m grateful to (Salem police) for their quick work apprehending the individual responsible. We’ll work to get the statue cleaned, as fast as a twitch of Samantha’s nose.”

Red paint on the upper half of the statue has already been cleaned off, Burke said.

The statue was erected in the city famous for the 1692 witch trials in 2005, despite protests from some who said it trivializes the tragedy of the trials.

