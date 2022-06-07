Texoma Local
Driver leads Little Elm Police on chase to Grayson County

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LITTLE ELM, GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Officers said a suspect led them on a chase, all the way up to Grayson County in a garden truck.

Little Elm Officers said the unidentified suspect stile the vehicle and took off on Highway 377, eventually going east bound on Highway 82.

Krugerville, Pilot Point, and Grayson County all responded and they said the chase never went above a speedy 65 miles per hour.

Eventually police said the driver lost control and crashed into a creed bed near Highway 82 and Southmayd Road.

Police said the suspect had no injuries and was arrested.

Police on the scene could not confirm to News 12 the suspect’s name or reason for leading officers on the chase.

News 12 reached out to the Little Elm Police department but have not heard back.

