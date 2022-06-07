Texoma Local
Fannin County Courthouse open to visitors

The new courthouse came with a large price tag.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -It has been six years since Fannin County voted to restore its courthouse.

And on June 7, the commissioners court was held in the new building.

Fannin County Judge Randy Moore says it’s “a historic day, that’s why I wore the robe, I normally don’t wear that”.

Moore also said it had been more than four years since he had stepped foot in the courthouse.

“We’re excited to be here, we’re excited to be finally back in our own courthouse”, says Judge Moore.

The new courthouse came with a large price tag.

“It cost us about $29 million to restore it to the 1888 condition”, adds Judge Moore.

But he says this restoration was an investment, “the structure is worth over $80 million” after restoration (Moore),

Because the courthouse is a historical landmark, the county had to keep the signature blue interior.

“The paint color is rain drop blue and when we first saw it without all the woodwork and without the stenciling, really it did not look so well”, says Moore.

But once everything came together, “you go wow this is pretty neat” (Moore).

After all the efforts of restoration, Judge Moore hopes the people of Fannin County love it just as much as he does.

“I want the citizens to use the building, I want the citizens to use the grounds, I want all kinds of things to happen using this building”, adds Judge Moore.

Judge Moore plans for the pictures that were taken from the June 7 meeting to be included in the time capsule that will be buried in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

