Former Grayson County Sheriff Jack Driscoll dies at age 84

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On a long photo wall honoring all of the sheriffs of Grayson County, one man stands out from the rest for former employee Tom Worsham.

“I worked for the man since I was 18,” said Worsham. “He raised me.”

Worsham worked for former Sheriff Jack Driscoll as a reserve deputy and just so happened to get hired on one of the most notorious days in Grayson County’s history.

“The day I got hired on full time was at the scene of a quadruple homicide,” said Worsham. “Lester Leroy Bower was convicted of that incident. The sheriff pulled me over to the side and said, ‘this isn’t really the time or place, but I’ve been trying to get a hold of you for days. You wanna go to work for me full time?’”

That day also sparked a long friendship with the former New Yorker.

“We tried to turn him into a Texan, just never quite got there,” said Worsham.

Worsham described Sheriff Driscoll as a family man.

“I know he adored his wife, loved his kids,” said Worsham.

He said Driscoll even made the sheriff’s office feel like a family.

“He was probably the most honest man I knew, and he believed his job was the most important thing there was in his life,” said Worsham.

Driscoll served as the sheriff of Grayson County for 20 years, from 1977 to 1996.

Before that, he worked as a Sherman Police detective for 16 years.

He died at age 84 on Saturday, leaving behind a long history of service.

“I knew he wasn’t in good health, but I cried,” said Worsham. “Matter a fact, I may again, but, like I said, I thought the world of him.”

And he’s leaving an even bigger legacy for his former employees.

“He taught me how to be a law enforcement officer,” said Worsham. “So, I’ll never forget that.”

Services for Driscoll will be on Monday at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Sherman.

Family night will be held Sunday afternoon at Waldo funeral home from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.