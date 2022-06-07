Grayson County Sheriff’s Office receives anonymous $25,000 donation

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous donation in commissioners court today of a generous $25,000.

While the identity of the person remains a secret, the sheriff’s office said the donor wanted to show their support for local law enforcement through the gift.

The department says they plan to use the donation to enhance their intelligence-led policing program, which helps them proactively enforce the law in areas with higher crime rates.

“You’re always elated when that’s money that you don’t expect, and that you get, that’s gonna help you improve your services, then you’re always related when you get a gift such as that,” said Chief Deputy Tony Bennie.

Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the donation.

