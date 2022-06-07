Howe man arrested for injuring several police officers, sending one to hospital

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Howe police said a verbal disturbance call on Saturday ended with several officers getting hurt, even broken bones.

Police said a Howe officer and two Van Alstyne officers arrived near the intersection of Mayo and Calder street around 8 pm.

When they got there, they said Hayden Harell became combative, elbowing the Howe officer in the face, spitting and bruising one Van Alstyne officer in the chest, and sending the other officer to the hospital with broken ribs.

They said Harell threatened to find them when he got out of jail.

He’s being held in the Grayson County Jail on more than $42,000 dollars in bonds.

