Madill’s Sand Bass Festival has food, rides, and more

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Madill’s annual National Sand Bass festival is in full swing this week.

The festival is tradition for Madill, and there’s a new attraction every night.

“[Tuesday] we have a street dance with Stars Band from Oklahoma City,” National Sand Bass Festival Planning Committee chairman Donny Raley said. “They’re always a festival favorite. And then we have our family faith night on Wednesday, and then we culminate the end of the week with our Nashville Entertainment. Thursday we have Cody Canada, on Friday Coffey Anderson and then on Saturday we wrap it up with Chris Cagle.”

Raley said unless you’re a sponsor, you’ll need to bring your own lawn chair for the concerts.

Raley said the festival started when residents wanted to thank tourists for helping their businesses thrive.

“They decided the best way to do that would be to give a free festival for people to come recreate on the lake in the day and at night come enjoy some free entertainment,” Raley said. “It’s just a way for us to give back and say thanks and kind of let everybody let their hair down for the week and enjoy themselves.”

The festival has twice as many arts and crafts vendors as last year, and carnival rides too. Raley said they’ve used the same company for 25 years.

“Our slogan is kind of three Fs. Family, food and fun. And we kind of push that, because we want it to be a safe environment for families to bring their kids and enjoy themselves,” Raley said. “A lot of kids go ride rides and mom and dad can sit and enjoy the concerts.”

Raley said you can bring your own ice chest, but the festival is staying family friendly. That means no alcohol is allowed on the festival grounds.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.