Man arrested following standoff at Marshall County home

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after a brief standoff with deputies, after attempting to fight people with a knife and wrench.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Durwood Road at 8 p.m. in reference to a man named Nicholas Butler, who was reported as being high on methamphetamine and was attempting to fight people while holding a large knife and wrench while children were present.

Sheriffs said just before their arrival Butler ran inside a home and refused to come out.

When officers learned about a possible gun inside the home, they set up a perimeter and called in the Chickasaw Light Horse Police Tactical Team, but moments before making entry into the home, Butler came out and surrendered.

Butler is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, violation of the domestic violence act, and kidnapping.

