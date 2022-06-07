Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Officer shoots, kills dog attacking its owners, police say

CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police...
CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police confirmed the animal succumbed to its injuries.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - An officer shot and killed a dog Monday night after the animal attacked its owners, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

KVVU reports a neighbor helped a police lieutenant find the woman being attacked by the dog.

Police say the pit bull charged at the lieutenant who discharged his firearm.

“In doing so, he saved the woman from being further attacked,” police said.

According to police, another woman was also injured in the attack. Both women were taken to the hospital with several dog-related wounds.

CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police confirmed the animal succumbed to its injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was booked into the Johnston County Jail on two charges Friday night.
Man charged with indecent exposure in Johnston County
Police say 34-year-old Dustin Tyson barricaded himself from police at Abbington Commons...
Whitewright man arrested after arming and barricading himself from police
A man is dead after being pinned under water following a UTV crash in Pontotoc County Friday...
Texas man killed when UTV goes off bridge into creek near Ada
A man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County
Man flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash
Allen Michael Lee, 27, is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of...
Man admits to raping 2 underage girls in motel room, police say

Latest News

Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass...
Actor, Uvalde native McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Gunmen with...
Nigeria church: 38 killed in attack during Sunday service
VIDEO: Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
VIDEO: Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
Savannah Wright, 24, was among a group of four arrested after a deadly burglary in Tennessee.
Woman admits to planning to kill father during burglary, affidavit reads
Officers said a suspect led them on a chase, all the way up to Grayson County in a garden truck.
Driver leads Little Elm Police on chase to Grayson County