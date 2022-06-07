Paris man charged with possession of controlled substance

DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested in Delta County after officers said they found meth and marijuana in his car.

Deputies said they stopped 30-year-old Quintarius Gerod Mallory, of Paris, for a speeding violation at State Highway 24 near County Road 2030 Saturday afternoon.

Sheriffs said while making initial contact with Mallory, the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Mallory acknowledged that he was in possession of marijuana.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, the deputy recovered 10.7 grams of marijuana and four grams of a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamines that Mallory allegedly placed in a drink inside of the car.

Mallory was charged with possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and with a $2,000 bond for the possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Mallory was arraigned and released after posting bond from the Delta County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.