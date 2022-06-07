Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Paris man charged with possession of controlled substance

30-year-old Quintarius Gerod Mallory, of Paris, was arrested in Delta County after officers...
30-year-old Quintarius Gerod Mallory, of Paris, was arrested in Delta County after officers said they found meth and marijuana in his car.(Delta County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested in Delta County after officers said they found meth and marijuana in his car.

Deputies said they stopped 30-year-old Quintarius Gerod Mallory, of Paris, for a speeding violation at State Highway 24 near County Road 2030 Saturday afternoon.

Sheriffs said while making initial contact with Mallory, the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Mallory acknowledged that he was in possession of marijuana.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, the deputy recovered 10.7 grams of marijuana and four grams of a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamines that Mallory allegedly placed in a drink inside of the car.

Mallory was charged with possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and with a $2,000 bond for the possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Mallory was arraigned and released after posting bond from the Delta County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was booked into the Johnston County Jail on two charges Friday night.
Man charged with indecent exposure in Johnston County
A man is dead after being pinned under water following a UTV crash in Pontotoc County Friday...
Texas man killed when UTV goes off bridge into creek near Ada
Police say 34-year-old Dustin Tyson barricaded himself from police at Abbington Commons...
Whitewright man arrested after arming and barricading himself from police
A man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County
Man flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash
Allen Michael Lee, 27, is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of...
Man admits to raping 2 underage girls in motel room, police say

Latest News

Trial began Monday morning for the murder of Pamela Pence back in September of 2020.
Trial begins in Southmayd murder
Nicholas Butler was arrested after a brief standoff with deputies, after attempting to fight...
Man arrested following standoff at Marshall County home
Police say 34-year-old Dustin Tyson barricaded himself from police at Abbington Commons...
Whitewright man arrested after arming and barricading himself from police
APD chief Kevin Norris has announced his intention to retire and transition into a new role as...
APD Chief Kevin Norris retiring, taking on new role within city